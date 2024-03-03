Coin set 1836 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1836 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5446 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (12) VF (2) No grade (1)