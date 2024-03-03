Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coin set 1836 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Coin set 1836 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Coin set 1836 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Coin set
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1836 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5446 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

United Kingdom Coin set 1836 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 161 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1836 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - March 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1836 "Maundy" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1836 "Maundy" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1836 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1836 "Maundy" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1836 "Maundy" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1836 "Maundy" at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1836 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - March 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1836 "Maundy" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1836 "Maundy" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1836 "Maundy" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1836 "Maundy" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1836 "Maundy" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1836 "Maundy" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1836 "Maundy" at auction Spink - September 30, 2009
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1836 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's - June 6, 2008
Seller Baldwin's
Date June 6, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Coin set 1836 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

