United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Coin set 1836 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1836 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5446 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 161 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Coin set 1836 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
