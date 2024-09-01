Pattern Fourpence (Groat) 1836. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Fourpence (Groat) 1836 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place June 14, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) Service PCGS (1)