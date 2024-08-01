United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1836 (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0565 oz) 1,7575 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,253,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1836
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2413 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 1,300. Bidding took place March 28, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
