Fourpence (Groat) 1836 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2413 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 1,300. Bidding took place March 28, 2017.

