United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1836 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0565 oz) 1,7575 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,253,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2413 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 1,300. Bidding took place March 28, 2017.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

