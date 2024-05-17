United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
1 Shilling 1836 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,568,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1836
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1836 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24085 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (1)
- Baldwin's (9)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Busso Peus (2)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (13)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (6)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (31)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (1)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (10)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
- NOONANS (11)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (12)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search