United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

1 Shilling 1836 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1836 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse 1 Shilling 1836 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,568,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1836 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24085 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • Baldwin's (9)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (13)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (31)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
  • NOONANS (11)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (12)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom 1 Shilling 1836 WW at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

