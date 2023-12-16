Threepence 1836 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1836 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Tennants Auctioneers auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (12)