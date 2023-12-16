United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Threepence 1836 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 411,000
- Mintage BU 2,904
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1836
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1836 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Tennants Auctioneers auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.
Сondition
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Inasta
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
