United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Threepence 1836 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Threepence 1836 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Threepence 1836 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 411,000
  • Mintage BU 2,904

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1836 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Tennants Auctioneers auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Russiancoin (12)
United Kingdom Threepence 1836 "Maundy" at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1836 "Maundy" at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1836 "Maundy" at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1836 "Maundy" at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1836 "Maundy" at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1836 "Maundy" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1836 "Maundy" at auction Inasta - September 8, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1836 "Maundy" at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1836 "Maundy" at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1836 "Maundy" at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1836 "Maundy" at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1836 "Maundy" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1836 "Maundy" at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1836 "Maundy" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1836 "Maundy" at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1836 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

