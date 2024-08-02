Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)". This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29731 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,640. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (2) VF (5) F (4) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) AU53 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (5) NGC (3)