United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 147,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)". This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29731 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,640. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Downies (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4600 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1579 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 24, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction DNW - April 22, 2020
Seller DNW
Date April 22, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Spink - July 2, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Downies - February 27, 2018
Seller Downies
Date February 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 9, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2003
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

