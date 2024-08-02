United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 147,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1836
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)". This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29731 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,640. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
4600 $
Price in auction currency 4600 USD
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1579 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 24, 2022
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Downies
Date February 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1836 "Large size (19 mm)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
