Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1836. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0565 oz) 1,7575 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1836 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21863 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,093. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (3)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
596 $
Price in auction currency 470 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
913 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 14, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2014
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2014
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Goldberg - September 12, 2006
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 at auction Goldberg - September 12, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date September 12, 2006
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1836 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search