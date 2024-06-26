United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1836. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0565 oz) 1,7575 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1836
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1836 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21863 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,093. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (3)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
596 $
Price in auction currency 470 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
913 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2014
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
