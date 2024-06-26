Fourpence (Groat) 1836. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1836 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21863 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,093. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (13) Condition (slab) PF65 (2) PF64 (6) PF63 (4) Service PCGS (5) NGC (7)