United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Pattern Fourpence (Groat) 1836. Gold. Reeded edge (United Kingdom, William IV)
Variety: Gold. Reeded edge
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,32 g
- Pure gold (0,0389 oz) 1,2104 g
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1836
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
