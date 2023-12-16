Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Penny 1836 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Penny 1836 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Penny 1836 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Spink

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 10,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1836 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7671 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 55. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

United Kingdom Penny 1836 "Maundy" at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1836 "Maundy" at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

