Penny 1836 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 10,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1836
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1836 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7671 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 55. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
