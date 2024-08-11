Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Pattern Fourpence (Groat) 1836. Reeded edge (United Kingdom, William IV)

Variety: Reeded edge

Obverse Pattern Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Reeded edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Pattern Fourpence (Groat) 1836 Reeded edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0547 oz) 1,702 g
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Fourpence (Groat) 1836 . Reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place June 14, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1836 (Pattern) at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1836 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search