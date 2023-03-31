Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sixpence 1836 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Sixpence 1836 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Sixpence 1836 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: iNumis

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,988,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32577 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Roxbury’s (2)
  • Spink (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1836 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1836 at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1836 at auction Roxbury’s - March 3, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1836 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1836 at auction Roxbury’s - October 21, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1836 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1836 at auction CNG - October 12, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1836 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1836 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1836 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1836 at auction Spink - November 9, 2020
Seller Spink
Date November 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1836 at auction Heritage - April 25, 2019
United Kingdom Sixpence 1836 at auction Heritage - April 25, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1836 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 22, 2019
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1836 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1836 at auction iNumis - June 2, 2015
Seller iNumis
Date June 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1836 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 14, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 14, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1836 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 3, 2013
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 3, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1836 at auction Spink - November 25, 2009
Seller Spink
Date November 25, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1836 at auction Baldwin's - October 10, 2005
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 10, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1836 at auction Spink - April 14, 2004
Seller Spink
Date April 14, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1836 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search