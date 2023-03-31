United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sixpence 1836 (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,988,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1836
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1836 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32577 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- iNumis (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Roxbury’s (2)
- Spink (5)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date November 25, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
