United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Halfcrown 1836 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,589,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1836
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1836 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33743 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
123 ... 12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
