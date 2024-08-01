Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfcrown 1836 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,589,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1836 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33743 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction St James's - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
Seller Sima Srl
Date April 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction Roxbury's - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction Roma Numismatics - December 21, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1836 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

