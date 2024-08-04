Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Coins of Spain 1774

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1774 M PJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1774 M PJ
8 Escudos 1774 M PJ
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 219
Obverse 8 Escudos 1774 S CF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1774 S CF
8 Escudos 1774 S CF
Average price 3600 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 4 Escudos 1774 M PJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1774 M PJ
4 Escudos 1774 M PJ
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 4 Escudos 1774 S CF
Reverse 4 Escudos 1774 S CF
4 Escudos 1774 S CF
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ
2 Escudos 1774 M PJ
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse 2 Escudos 1774 S CF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1774 S CF
2 Escudos 1774 S CF
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 1 Escudo 1774 S CF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1774 S CF
1 Escudo 1774 S CF
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ
Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ
1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 211
Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF
Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF
1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 41

Silver coins

Obverse 8 Reales 1774 M PJ
Reverse 8 Reales 1774 M PJ
8 Reales 1774 M PJ
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 8 Reales 1774 S CF
Reverse 8 Reales 1774 S CF
8 Reales 1774 S CF
Average price 740 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 4 Reales 1774 M PJ
Reverse 4 Reales 1774 M PJ
4 Reales 1774 M PJ
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 4 Reales 1774 S CF
Reverse 4 Reales 1774 S CF
4 Reales 1774 S CF
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 2 Reales 1774 M PJ
Reverse 2 Reales 1774 M PJ
2 Reales 1774 M PJ
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 2 Reales 1774 S CF
Reverse 2 Reales 1774 S CF
2 Reales 1774 S CF
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 1 Real 1774 M PJ
Reverse 1 Real 1774 M PJ
1 Real 1774 M PJ
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Real 1774 S CF
Reverse 1 Real 1774 S CF
1 Real 1774 S CF
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 1/2 Real 1774 M PJ
Reverse 1/2 Real 1774 M PJ
1/2 Real 1774 M PJ
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1/2 Real 1774 S CF
Reverse 1/2 Real 1774 S CF
1/2 Real 1774 S CF
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 25

Copper coins

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1774
Reverse 8 Maravedís 1774
8 Maravedís 1774
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 4 Maravedís 1774
Reverse 4 Maravedís 1774
4 Maravedís 1774
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 2 Maravedís 1774
Reverse 2 Maravedís 1774
2 Maravedís 1774
Average price 60 $
Sales
1 20
Obverse 1 Maravedí 1774
Reverse 1 Maravedí 1774
1 Maravedí 1774
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
Reverse 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 14
