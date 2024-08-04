Catalog
Spain
Period:
1746-1939
1746-1939
Ferdinand VI
1746-1759
Charles III
1759-1788
Charles IV
1788-1808
Joseph Bonaparte
1808-1813
Ferdinand VII
1808-1833
Isabella II
1833-1868
Provisional Government
1868-1874
Amadeo I
1871-1873
Alfonso XII
1874-1885
Alfonso XIII
1886-1931
II Republic
1931-1939
Coins of Spain 1774
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Gold coins
8 Escudos 1774 M PJ
Average price
3000 $
Sales
0
219
8 Escudos 1774 S CF
Average price
3600 $
Sales
0
33
4 Escudos 1774 M PJ
Average price
720 $
Sales
0
41
4 Escudos 1774 S CF
Average price
1100 $
Sales
0
24
2 Escudos 1774 M PJ
Average price
450 $
Sales
0
49
2 Escudos 1774 S CF
Average price
350 $
Sales
0
20
1 Escudo 1774 S CF
Average price
350 $
Sales
0
9
1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ
Average price
200 $
Sales
0
211
1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
41
Silver coins
8 Reales 1774 M PJ
Average price
590 $
Sales
0
23
8 Reales 1774 S CF
Average price
740 $
Sales
0
21
4 Reales 1774 M PJ
Average price
200 $
Sales
0
3
4 Reales 1774 S CF
Average price
510 $
Sales
0
10
2 Reales 1774 M PJ
Average price
70 $
Sales
0
17
2 Reales 1774 S CF
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
22
1 Real 1774 M PJ
Average price
40 $
Sales
0
3
1 Real 1774 S CF
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
23
1/2 Real 1774 M PJ
Average price
40 $
Sales
0
9
1/2 Real 1774 S CF
Average price
40 $
Sales
0
25
Copper coins
8 Maravedís 1774
Average price
180 $
Sales
0
13
4 Maravedís 1774
Average price
40 $
Sales
0
11
2 Maravedís 1774
Average price
60 $
Sales
1
20
1 Maravedí 1774
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
16
1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
14
Best offers
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction
Aug 4, 2024
ibercoin
Auction
Sep 26, 2024
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 26, 2024
