1/2 Real 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1774 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

