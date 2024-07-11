Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1774 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
