Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1774 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Real 1774 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1774 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (4)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 S CF at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 S CF at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 S CF at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 S CF at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 S CF at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 S CF at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search