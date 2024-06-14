2 Reales 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1774 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

