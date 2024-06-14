Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1774 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
