2 Escudos 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1774 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Сondition XF (7) VF (13)