2 Escudos 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1774 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
