Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1774 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1774 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1774 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1774 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 606 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - March 19, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1774 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search