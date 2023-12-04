2 Reales 1774 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1774 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 606 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.

Сondition XF (2) VF (14) F (1)