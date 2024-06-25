8 Reales 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1774 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

Сondition AU (2) XF (6) VF (12) F (1) Condition (slab) VF25 (1) Service NGC (1)