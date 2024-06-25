Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1774 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (4)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2790 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 15, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search