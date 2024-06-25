Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Reales 1774 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Reales 1774 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1774 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

Spain 8 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2790 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Spain 8 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1774 S CF at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Heritage - April 15, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 15, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1774 S CF at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1774 S CF at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1774 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - February 4, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date February 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 29, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

