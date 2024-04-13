Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1774 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1774 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Maravedís 1774 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1774 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

Spain 2 Maravedís 1774 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1774 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1774 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1774 at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1774 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1774 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1774 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1774 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1774 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1774 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1774 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1774 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1774 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1774 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1774 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1774 at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1774 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1774 at auction ibercoin - March 29, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1774 at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1774 at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1774 at auction Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date August 6, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

