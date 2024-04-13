2 Maravedís 1774 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1774 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

