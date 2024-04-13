Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1774 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1774 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
