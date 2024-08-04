8 Escudos 1774 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1774 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 7,250. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.

