Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1774 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (219) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1774 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 7,250. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2617 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
2683 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
