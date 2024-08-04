Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1774 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1774 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1774 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Spain 8 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3505 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3156 $
Price in auction currency 2950 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Jesús Vico - July 12, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Heritage - December 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

