8 Escudos 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1774 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (21) VF (7) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (15)

Cayón (5)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (2)

Jesús Vico (2)

Künker (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)