Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Escudos 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1774 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (15)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Künker (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3505 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3156 $
Price in auction currency 2950 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search