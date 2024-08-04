Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1774 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31671 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (6)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (4)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- UBS (2)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
964 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search