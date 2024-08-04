Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1774 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1774 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1774 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31671 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • UBS (2)
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
964 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - March 25, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date March 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Escudos 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1774 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search