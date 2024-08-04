Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1774 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (17)
- Cayón (11)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Künker (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
