Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1774 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Stack's - August 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - December 14, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - February 29, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - September 17, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date September 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
