1/2 Escudo 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1774 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

