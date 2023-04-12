Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1774 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1774 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Maravedís 1774 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1774 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2859 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1774 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1774 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1774 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1774 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1774 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1774 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1774 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1774 at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1774 at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1774 at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1774 at auction Cayón - December 13, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date December 13, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1774 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 4 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search