Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1774 (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1774 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2859 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search