2 Escudos 1774 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1774 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1041 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.

Сondition AU (3) XF (17) VF (29) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (1) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (12)

Bolaffi (1)

Cayón (4)

CoinsNB (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (6)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (4)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (2)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (5)

UBS (2)