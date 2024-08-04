Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1774 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1774 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1041 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • UBS (2)
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 365 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - April 16, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
558 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - July 11, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction Heritage - September 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction Bolaffi - May 27, 2022
Seller Bolaffi
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1774 M PJ at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

