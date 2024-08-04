Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1774 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1774 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1041 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
558 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
