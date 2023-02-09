Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1774 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24758 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,819. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
