Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Reales 1774 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Reales 1774 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1774 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24758 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,819. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - October 25, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date October 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1774 S CF at auction SINCONA - May 29, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date May 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1774 S CF at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1774 S CF at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

