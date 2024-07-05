1 Maravedí 1774 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1774 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (6) VF (8) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)