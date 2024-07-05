Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1774 (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1774 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search