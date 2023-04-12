1/2 Real 1774 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1774 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 7, 2013.

Сondition VF (8) F (1)