Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1774 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1774 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Real 1774 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1774 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 460 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 7, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 M PJ at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 M PJ at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 M PJ at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1774 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

