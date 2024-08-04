Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1774 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1170 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (3)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
