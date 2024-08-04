Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1774 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1774 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1774 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1170 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 1 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Spain 1 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 28, 2020
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1774 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

