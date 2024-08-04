1 Escudo 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1774 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1170 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) VF (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)