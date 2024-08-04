Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1774 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1774 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32930 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,550. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
845 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1119 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
