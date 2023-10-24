Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1774 (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1774 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8341 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,025. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
