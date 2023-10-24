Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1774 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1774 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Maravedís 1774 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1774 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8341 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,025. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1774 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1774 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1774 at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1774 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1774 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1774 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1774 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1774 at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1774 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1774 at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1774 at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1774 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1774 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
