8 Maravedís 1774 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1774 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8341 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,025. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (4) VF (8)