1 Real 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1774 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 486 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place December 12, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
