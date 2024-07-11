Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1774 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1774 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1774 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 486 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place December 12, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 1 Real 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1774 S CF at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1774 S CF at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1774 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1774 S CF at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1774 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1774 S CF at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1774 S CF at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1774 S CF at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1774 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1774 S CF at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1774 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1774 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1774 S CF at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1774 S CF at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1774 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1774 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1774 S CF at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1774 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search