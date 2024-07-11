1 Real 1774 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1774 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 486 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place December 12, 2011.

Сondition XF (2) VF (18) F (3) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (6)

Cayón (1)

CoinsNB (2)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (2)

Monedalia.es (3)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Tauler & Fau (4)