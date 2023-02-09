Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1774 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1774 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search