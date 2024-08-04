Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1774 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31670 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (69)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (13)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Heritage Eur (5)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (26)
  • ibercoin (8)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Monedalia.es (4)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Sedwick (5)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (36)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (12)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

