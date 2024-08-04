Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1774 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1774 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31670 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
******

******

******

******

******

******

******

******

******

******

******

******

******

******

******

******

******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
