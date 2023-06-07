Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1774 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1774 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50480 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1016 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
12
