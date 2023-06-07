Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1774 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Reales 1774 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Reales 1774 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1774 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50480 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1016 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Cayón - July 27, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date July 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Cayón - April 1, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date April 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 25, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 15, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1774 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

