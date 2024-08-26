Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1656

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Ducat 1656 IT IC
Reverse 2 Ducat 1656 IT IC
2 Ducat 1656 IT IC
Average price 54000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ducat 1656 IC Portrait with Crown
Reverse Ducat 1656 IC Portrait with Crown
Ducat 1656 IC Portrait with Crown
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Ducat 1656 GR Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1656 GR Danzig
Ducat 1656 GR Danzig
Average price 7400 $
Sales
1 34
Obverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Reverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Average price
Sales
0 5

Silver coins

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC
Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 AT Straight shield
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 AT Straight shield
Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 AT Straight shield
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 Portrait in chain mail
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 Portrait in chain mail
Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 Portrait in chain mail
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 138
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 GR Danzig
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 GR Danzig
Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 GR Danzig
Average price 790 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT Swedish Deluge
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT Swedish Deluge
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT Swedish Deluge
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 Bust in a circle frame
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 8

Donative coins

Obverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig Gold
Average price 48000 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 79000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Ducat 1656 GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 5 Ducat 1656 GR Donative Danzig
5 Ducat 1656 GR Donative Danzig
Average price 68000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Ducat 1656 GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 5 Ducat 1656 GR Donative Danzig
5 Ducat 1656 GR Donative Danzig Tin
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 60000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 33000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 36000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 58000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 3
