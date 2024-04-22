6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 "Swedish Deluge" with mark IT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1269 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place November 9, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (8) VF (22) F (1) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

DESA (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rzeszowski DA (10)

Stary Sklep (1)

Tempus (1)

WCN (8)

WDA - MiM (1)