6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 25 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1656
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 "Swedish Deluge" with mark IT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1269 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place November 9, 2019.
- All companies
- DESA (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (10)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 "Swedish Deluge", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
