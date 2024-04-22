Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 25 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1656
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 "Swedish Deluge" with mark IT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1269 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place November 9, 2019.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Seller DESA
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 "Swedish Deluge", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

