2 Ducat 1656 IT IC (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1656 with mark IT IC. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6175 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition XF (1)