Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1656 IT IC (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1656 IT IC - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1656 IT IC - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 27,5 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1656
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1656 with mark IT IC. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6175 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Poland 2 Ducat 1656 IT IC at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1656 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

