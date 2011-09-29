Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1656 IT IC (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 27,5 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1656
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1656 with mark IT IC. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6175 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1656 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search