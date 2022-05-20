Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 5 Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Donative 5 Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 5 Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 17,3 g
  • Diameter 43 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year 1656
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat 1656 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2022.

Poland 5 Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Dorotheum - May 20, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
116365 $
Price in auction currency 110000 EUR
Poland 5 Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Ducat 1656 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

