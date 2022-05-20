Donative 5 Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat 1656 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 736 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (1)