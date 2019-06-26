Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1656 IC "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1656 "Portrait with Crown" with mark IC. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2871 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
27280 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1656 "Portrait with Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
