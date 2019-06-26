Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1656 IC "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1656 IC "Portrait with Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1656 IC "Portrait with Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1656
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1656 "Portrait with Crown" with mark IC. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2871 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Poland Ducat 1656 IC "Portrait with Crown" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
27280 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1656 IC "Portrait with Crown" at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Poland Ducat 1656 IC "Portrait with Crown" at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1656 IC "Portrait with Crown" at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1656 IC "Portrait with Crown" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Ducat 1656 IC "Portrait with Crown" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1656 IC "Portrait with Crown" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1656 IC "Portrait with Crown" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
205 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 205 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1656 "Portrait with Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

