Ducat 1656 IC "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1656 "Portrait with Crown" with mark IC. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2871 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

