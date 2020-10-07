Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 26,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1656
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lviv
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 "Bust in a circle frame". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2494 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1893 $
Price in auction currency 7200 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2940 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1992
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

