Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 26,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1656
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Lviv
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 "Bust in a circle frame". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2494 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1893 $
Price in auction currency 7200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2940 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
