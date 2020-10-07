6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1656 "Bust in a circle frame". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2494 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition XF (1) VF (7)