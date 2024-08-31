Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 5 Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig". Tin (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Tin
Specification
- Metal Tin
- Weight 21,47 g
- Diameter 43 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 5 Ducat
- Year 1656
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat 1656 "Danzig" with mark GR. Tin. This tin coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Ducat 1656 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search