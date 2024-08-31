Donative 5 Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig". Tin (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat 1656 "Danzig" with mark GR. Tin. This tin coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

Сondition XF (2)