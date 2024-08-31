Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 5 Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig". Tin (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Tin

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 21,47 g
  • Diameter 43 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year 1656
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 5 Ducat 1656 "Danzig" with mark GR. Tin. This tin coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
2402 $
Price in auction currency 6600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Popular sections
