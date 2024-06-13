Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Diameter 27 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1656
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lviv
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1747 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1497 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

