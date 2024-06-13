Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Portrait in chain mail". This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2012.

