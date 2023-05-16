Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 545 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

