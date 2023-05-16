Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 AT "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 AT "Straight shield" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1656
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 545 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.

Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1158 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 AT "Straight shield" at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date July 28, 1990
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

