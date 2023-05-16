Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 AT "Straight shield" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1656
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Straight shield" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 545 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2016.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1158 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
