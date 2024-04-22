Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,3 g
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1656
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 with mark IT IC. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 628 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 52,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2022.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
