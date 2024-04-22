Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,3 g
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1656
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 with mark IT IC. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 628 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 52,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numision (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (22)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 IT IC at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1656 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search