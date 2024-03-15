Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1656 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2022.

