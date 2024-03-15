Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 23 - 25 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1656
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1656 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8999 $
Price in auction currency 35500 PLN
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
16967 $
Price in auction currency 17000 CHF
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
