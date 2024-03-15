Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 23 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1656
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1656 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2022.

Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8999 $
Price in auction currency 35500 PLN
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
16967 $
Price in auction currency 17000 CHF
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1656 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

