Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 28 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1656
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 936 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,200. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
891 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 GR "Danzig" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

