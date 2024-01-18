Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 28 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1656
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1656 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 936 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,200. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
891 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
