Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1628

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
Average price 120000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
Average price 220000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1628
Reverse Ducat 1628
Ducat 1628
Average price 56000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Ducat 1628 SB Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1628 SB Danzig
Ducat 1628 SB Danzig
Average price 17000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Reverse Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price 61000 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price 32000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Thaler 1628 II
Reverse Thaler 1628 II
Thaler 1628 II
Average price 3100 $
Sales
1 369
Obverse Thaler 1628
Reverse Thaler 1628
Thaler 1628
Average price 40000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1628 II
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1628 II
1/2 Thaler 1628 II
Average price 7600 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 1/4 thaler 1628
Reverse 1/4 thaler 1628
1/4 thaler 1628
Average price 21000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Pultorak no date (1611-1629) Bydgoszcz Mint
Reverse Pultorak no date (1611-1629) Bydgoszcz Mint
Pultorak no date (1611-1629) Bydgoszcz Mint
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Pultorak 1628 Bydgoszcz Mint
Reverse Pultorak 1628 Bydgoszcz Mint
Pultorak 1628 Bydgoszcz Mint Antique falsification
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint Antique falsification
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1628
Reverse Ternar (trzeciak) 1628
Ternar (trzeciak) 1628
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 9
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search