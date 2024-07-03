Thaler 1628 II "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1628 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 45,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (26) XF (154) VF (153) F (1) No grade (19) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (3) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU53 (5) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) DETAILS (8) Service PCGS (8) NGC (31) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Aurea (4)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (4)

Chaponnière (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (4)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (3)

Dorotheum (2)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (2)

GGN (15)

Goldberg (4)

Gorny & Mosch (11)

Grün (2)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (15)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (64)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (24)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (3)

Münzenonline (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (57)

Numimarket (8)

NUMIS Klitończyk (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Numisor (1)

PDA & PGN (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (6)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

SINCONA (4)

Sonntag (4)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

Stary Sklep (4)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (7)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (68)

WDA - MiM (3)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (4)