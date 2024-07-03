Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1628 II "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1628 II "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1628 II "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1628
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (369)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1628 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 45,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.

Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1612 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4703 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - June 2, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Aurea - May 25, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 27, 2024
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Macho & Chlapovič - April 26, 2024
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1628 II at auction Haljak coin auction - March 17, 2024
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
