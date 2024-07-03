Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1628 II "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1628
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (369)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1628 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 45,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Aurea (4)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (4)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- GGN (15)
- Goldberg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (11)
- Grün (2)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (15)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (64)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (24)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (3)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (57)
- Numimarket (8)
- NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numisor (1)
- PDA & PGN (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- SINCONA (4)
- Sonntag (4)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (7)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (68)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1612 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4703 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 18
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1628 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search