Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1628 "Bydgoszcz Mint". Antique falsification (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Antique falsification

Obverse Pultorak 1628 "Bydgoszcz Mint" Antique falsification - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Pultorak 1628 "Bydgoszcz Mint" Antique falsification - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1628
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1628 "Bydgoszcz Mint". Antique falsification. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 905. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.

Poland Pultorak 1628 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1628 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
439 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1628 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1628 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1628 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1628 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1628 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1628 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1628 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

