Pultorak 1628 "Bydgoszcz Mint". Antique falsification (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1628 "Bydgoszcz Mint". Antique falsification. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 905. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) Service NGC (3)