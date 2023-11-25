Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1628 "Bydgoszcz Mint". Antique falsification (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Antique falsification
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1628
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1628 "Bydgoszcz Mint". Antique falsification. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 905. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numedux (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
439 $
Price in auction currency 1950 PLN
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Pultorak 1628 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search